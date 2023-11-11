Unconventional Investor LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

