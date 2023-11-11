Unconventional Investor LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unconventional Investor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 3,944,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

