Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Unilever worth $482,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

