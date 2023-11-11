Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Update

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 720,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unique Fabricating stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

