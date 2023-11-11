United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

