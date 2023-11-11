United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.45 and its 200-day moving average is $517.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

