United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 4,833 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,876. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

