United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 72,812 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,812 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $91,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

