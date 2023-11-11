United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,713,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 915,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,934,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $13.85 on Friday, hitting $577.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,059. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.37.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

