United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,552 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 2.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $46,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.58. 1,014,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.