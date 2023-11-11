United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $10.10 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $25.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 215,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,152. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,903.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,975.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

