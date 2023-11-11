United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $30.65 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $63.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,074.23. 226,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,628. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,002.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,873.96.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

