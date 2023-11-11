United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $32.13 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,860 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 59.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 114,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.19. 7,214,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

