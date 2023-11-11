United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $76.64 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 3.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.14% of Marriott International worth $76,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.60. 1,165,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day moving average of $189.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

