United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $33 Million in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000,000. Metals Acquisition comprises 1.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 6.82% of Metals Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 912,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTAL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.