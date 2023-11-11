United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 16,092 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 3.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $76,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,121,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,482,154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of CP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.68. 5,277,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

