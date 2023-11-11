United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $27,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after buying an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,646,000 after acquiring an additional 197,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

