United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 441 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 217,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 172.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $33.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,374.39. The stock had a trading volume of 258,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,373. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,296.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,260.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

