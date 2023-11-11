Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

