Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

ULH stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,607,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.