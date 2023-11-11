Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Purchases 20,000 Shares

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 20,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.
Urbana Price Performance
URB opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. Urbana Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67.
Urbana Company Profile
