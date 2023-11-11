Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Purchases 20,000 Shares

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 20,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

URB opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. Urbana Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

