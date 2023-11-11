USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. 4,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 1,348.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

