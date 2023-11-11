V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 47.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

