Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after purchasing an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.