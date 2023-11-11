VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $960.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

