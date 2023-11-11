VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Shares Down 0.6%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 4.15% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

