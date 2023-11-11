VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 5.61% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $565,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,430,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,307. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.40.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

