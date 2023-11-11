Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$43.35 and last traded at C$42.94. 28,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 21,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.43.

