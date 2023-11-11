Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 6.67% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $77,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.48. 754,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.