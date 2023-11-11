Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.60% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $356,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% in the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after buying an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,522. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

