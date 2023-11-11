Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 22,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.