Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV remained flat at $75.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,484,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,766. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

