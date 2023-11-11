Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $82.52. 57,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

