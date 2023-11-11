Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 9.8% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $129.90. 277,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

