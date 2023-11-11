Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14,288.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $136,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. 1,644,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.