Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

