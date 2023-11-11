Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Get Ventas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Up 1.2 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

VTR opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,262.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.