Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

