Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.