Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 7.7%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 10,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 234,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Verici Dx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

