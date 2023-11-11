Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

NYSE VRE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Veris Residential by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

