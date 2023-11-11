Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $294,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,792,182 shares of company stock worth $40,581,199. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

