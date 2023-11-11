Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $347.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $376.13.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

