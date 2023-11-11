Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $380.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $13.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.13.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $387.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

