Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

