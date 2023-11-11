Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 328,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

