Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 10,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.