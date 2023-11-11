Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.