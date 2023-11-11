Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

