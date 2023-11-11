Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 351 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,774,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.